Thursday’s best deals: Apple MagSafe Battery Pack hits $75, AirPods Max $120 off, more

Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack hits $75

Amazon is now offering a notable deal on the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack at $75. Normally fetching $99, you’re looking at a new all-time low from Amazon with 24% in savings attached. This not only marks one of the very first discounts overall, but it also undercuts our Black Friday mention by $15.

Apple’s new MagSafe Battery Pack arrives with a compact design to refuel your iPhone 12 or new iPhone 13 with MagSafe. While it can only dish out 5W of power from the built-in battery, plugging in via its USB-C port allows you to take full advantage of 15W speeds. It has a slick white plastic shell that will work with everything from Apple’s mini handsets all the way up to its Pro Max releases. Dive into our first impressions post for a closer look. Head below for more.

Apple’s AirPods Max return to Black Friday price

Amazon is now offering the Apple AirPods Max in all styles for $429. Normally fetching $549, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low set only once before over Black Friday at $120 off.

Delivering a flagship listening experience backed by Apple’s H1 chip, the new AirPods Max arrive with some of the best-in-class active noise cancellation you’ll find on the market. That’s alongside support for Hey Siri, Spatial Audio, and 20-hour playback. A premium build rounds out the equation, pairing an aluminum frame with a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions. We found them to be a compelling yet pricey offering in our hands-on review, though today’s deal certainly helps with the latter.

Satechi takes 20% off popular USB-C GaN chargers

To celebrate the new month, Satechi is now rolling out a holiday sale that’s taking 20% off its collection of in-house chargers. Our top pick is the Satechi 108W USB-C 3-Port GaN Wall Charger at $60. Normally fetching $75, you’re looking at $15 in savings with today’s offer marking the second-best we’ve seen while coming within $4 of the all-time low.

Sporting a three-port design, this USB-C charger from Satechi leverages GaN technology to deliver a streamlined build with a fold-up plug. It can dish out a total of 108W of power to everything from your iPhone to the 16-inch MacBook Pro, delivering quite the versatile option for your Apple setup. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look.

