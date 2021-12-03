Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- ‘From Apple Music With Love’ promo offers ‘exclusive holiday gifts’ for subscribers
- Apple legal filing indicates it intends to collect commission regardless of whether developers use IAP or a competing payments platform
- Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac undercuts Black Friday following $100 discount
- Apple Watch Series 7 styles are now matching Amazon lows starting at $379
- Anker’s new Thunderbolt 4 docks go on sale for the first time starting at $160 (Save 20%), more
