‘From Apple Music With Love’ promo offers ‘exclusive holiday gifts’ for subscribers

As the holiday season enters full swing, Apple Music is getting in on the times with a new “From Apple Music With Love” promotion. Apple says that over the next week, it will roll out “exclusive gifts to Apple Music users,” including exclusive EPs, playlists, and more.

Apple explains in the Music app:

It’s the holiday season, and at Apple Music we’re getting into the giving spirit. As we head into the most wonderful time of the year, we’re offering exclusive gifts for Apple Music users — just because we love you. We don’t want to spoil the surprise, but we’ve got goodies on the way from some A-list artists: Mariah Carey, Coldplay, Alicia Keys, Elton John, DJ Khaled, Nile Rodgers, and others will be supplying us with EPs, playlists, DJ mixes, a special radio show, and a few treats so exciting that we don’t even want to tease you with them. We hope you enjoy these holiday presents as much as we enjoy bringing them to you. Stay tuned all week as we roll out a new exclusive surprise each day.

One of the first gifts on offer through the “From Apple Music With Love” promotion is an exclusive EP from Coldplay. Entitled Infinity Station Sessions, this EP features the band performing five songs, four from their newest album Music of the Spheres and a new rendition of their song Christmas Lights. And of course, it was recorded in Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos:

On this exclusive holiday EP—recorded entirely in Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos—the pop-rock superstars revel in highlights from their highly uplifting ninth album Music of the Spheres, as well as a moving rendition of their 2010 single “Christmas Lights.”

Apple Music says it has additional “goodies” on the way from artists including Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, Elton John, DJ Khaled, Nile Rodgers, and others. You can find the landing page for the “From Apple Music with Love” promotion right here.

