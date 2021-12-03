How to watch Mariah Carey’s new Christmas special

Mariah Carey is back for the second year running on Apple TV+, this time with a new special ‘The Magic Continues’. The first Magical Christmas Special also remains available for streaming. Here’s how to watch the new special.

Carey’s 2020 special featured a lot of extravagant set design, CGI Santa Claus and a whole host of celebrity guests.

The 2021 ‘Magic Continues’ outing appears to be more subdued and less bombastic, evoking a more classical concert performance feel. It’s also shorter, with a runtime of under 20 minutes.

The show features an exclusive performance of Carey’s new holiday single ‘Fall in Love at Christmas’, joined by Khalid and Kirk Franklin. Carey will also sing the classic ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’, and participate in an interview with Zane Lowe.

How to watch the Mariah Carey Christmas special

Sign up for Apple TV+. New users can take advantage of a 7-day free trial.

Apple TV+ is exclusively available through the TV app. You can get the TV app on Apple devices, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox, smart TVs and more, or view on the web in a desktop browser at tv.apple.com.

In the TV app, navigate to the ‘Originals’ tab.

Scroll down and select the Mariah Carey Christmas special to start watching.

‘The Magic Continues’ joins Apple’s growing roster of exclusive original content. In keeping with the holiday season, Apple is also streaming the Peanuts classic ‘It’s Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown’ today. Next week, Apple debuts a wholly-new Snoopy holiday special celebrating New Years.

See everything Apple TV+ has to offer in our full TV show and movies guide.

