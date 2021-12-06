Apple partners with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to expand ‘Everyone Can Code’ curriculum

Apple has announced today that it is teaming up with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America to launch a new program designed to expand the availability of its Everyone Can Code curriculum. The announcement comes in celebration of Computer Science Education Week…

In a press release, Apple announced that the collaboration will bring coding with Swift to “tens of thousands of students across the country” in more than a dozen cities in the United States. The company explains:

Using iPad and Apple’s free Everyone Can Code curriculum — and with ongoing professional support from Apple educators — kids and teens at local Boys & Girls Clubs will integrate coding into their programming, giving students the opportunity to create and collaborate on the basics of app design and development, with an emphasis on critical thinking and creative problem-solving

This announcement is an expansion of Apple’s existing partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The new program will initially launch in 10 new regions, including Atlanta; Austin, Texas; metro D.C.; Miami-Dade County, Florida; Wake County, North Carolina; and Silicon Valley. Apple says that the programming is already available Atlantic City, New Jersey; Chicago; Detroit; Nashville, Tennessee; and Newark, New Jersey.

“At Apple, we believe education is a force for equity, and that all learners should have the opportunity to explore and develop coding skills for their future,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives. “Together with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, we’ve already introduced thousands of students to innovative technology experiences, and we are thrilled to expand our partnership to bring coding with Swift to even more communities across the country.”

You can learn more in Apple’s full press release right here.

