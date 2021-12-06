OneDrive sync support now in public preview for M1 Mac users

Microsoft announced today that OneDrive sync is finally available as a public preview for M1 Mac users as well as Windows on ARM. For a long time,OneDrive’s full support of M1 Macs has been requested by users, and having the ability to sync everything from the computer to the cloud is a must for any paying user. Now, Microsoft announced this feature is available as a public preview.

To enable it, just make sure you’re part of the Insiders ring and enable the preview in “One Drive Settings,” then “About.” According to a Microsoft employee, this feature will be rolling out to the Insiders ring over the next few days.

Dropbox currently supports Apple M1 through Rosetta. We have an internal build for native Apple M1 support, which we’re currently testing and we’re committed to releasing in the first half of 2022. While we regularly ask for customer feedback and input on new products or features, this was not one of those instances.

Microsoft’s OneDrive is another cloud service that has taken its time to fully support M1 Macs. In October, Dropbox saw itself in a controversy after a company employee said that Dropbox didn’t have plans to support the new Macs. Later, the company sent a statement to 9to5Mac:

On the other hand, Google Drive has been doing its part and since October, its desktop version fully supports Apple M1 Macs, as reported by 9to5Google.

As of October 14, version 52.0 of Google Drive for desktop features “Full Apple silicon (M1) Mac support.”

Implemented full support for Apple silicon (M1) Mac computers.

For Mac users, the new unified client features better support for the Photo Library on Apple computers, including media that is synced with iCloud, as part of Google Photos upload.

Now, it’s only a matter of time until OneDrive fully supports the M1 Macs with the ability to sync the cloud and computer at any time.

