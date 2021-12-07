Amazon AWS outage takes down Disney+, Alexa, and more

Amazon’s AWS cloud servers are suffering from issues this morning, taking down a handful of services including Disney+, Kindle, Tinder, Roku, and more. Amazon has acknowledged the outage on its official status page, saying that it is working towards a fix.

According to user reports aggregated by Downdetector show that a number of services are affected by the AWS outage, including:

Amazon

Amazon Prime Music

League of Legends

Ring

Disney+

Amazon Alexa

Prime Video

Instacart

Venmo

Robinhood

and more…

As first spotted by The Verge, Amazon’s official update is as follows:

We are experiencing API and console issues in the US-EAST-1 Region. We have identified root cause and we are actively working towards recovery. This issue is affecting the global console landing page, which is also hosted in US-EAST-1. Customers may be able to access region-specific consoles going to https://console.aws.amazon.com/. So, to access the US-WEST-2 console, try https://us-west-2.console.aws.amazon.com/

The outage are focused in the US East 1 AWS region, so it’s possible that not everyone is experiencing the issues outlined above.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: