Deals: M1 Mac mini from $570, iPhone 12 mini refurb $209 off, AirPods 2 $100, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini from $570. That’s alongside the iPhone 12 mini at $209 off and AirPods 2 at $100. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

This M1 Mac mini deal takes up to $149 off

Amazon now offers the latest Apple M1 Mac mini 512GB for $750. Normally fetching $899, you’re looking at $149 in savings, with today’s offer matching the best we’ve seen in several months and marking the lowest price of the holiday season. Over at B&H, you can score the entry-level 256GB model for $570, down from $699.

Bringing Apple’s M1 chip to the desktop, the latest Mac mini not only provides a low-profile solution for outfitting the workstation but also gives you the added flexibility of being able to choose your own display. Despite its small footprint, you’re looking at the same power as the rest of the M1 lineup with up to 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM to balance out the pair of Thunderbolt ports.

iPhone 12 mini sees $209 discount in cert. refurb sale

Today only, Woot is now discounting a selection of certified refurbished previous-generation iPhone models starting at $116. Our top pick is the unlocked iPhone 12 mini 64GB for $490. Normally fetching $699, you’re looking at the best we’ve seen yet for an unlocked model at $209 off – $90 below our previous mention.

Delivering the most compact experience of Apple’s now previous-generation smartphone lineup, the iPhone 12 mini arrives with much of the same nostalgic, squared-off form-factor as you’ll find on the other handsets, just with a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display. Available in several colors, each one is protected with a Ceramic Shield glass that rounds out the package alongside an A14 Bionic chip, Face ID, and a two-sensor camera array. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Skip Apple’s new releases and score its AirPods 2 at just $100

Amazon is currently offering the previous-generation Apple AirPods 2 with Wired Charging Case for $100. Typically fetching $159, today’s offer is delivering a match of the Black Friday price at Amazon while marking one of the best discounts to date. This price is within a dollar of the best price this holiday season.

Even now that Apple’s new AirPods 3 have arrived, going with the now previous-generation pair brings quite a bit to the table. Especially when you consider that these AirPods are more affordable! You’re looking at much of the same true wireless design with 24 hours of playback thanks to the Lightning-enabled charging case. Everything is still powered by the Apple H1 chip for fast pairing, which also enables other features like Hey Siri and more.

Satechi takes 20% off popular Mac USB-C hubs

Satechi is continuing the holiday savings today, launching a new 20% off sale across its lineup of USB-C hubs and docks. Among all the discounts, our top pick is the Satechi Stand & Hub for Mac mini at $80. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at the second-best price to date of $20 off and one of the first notable price cuts we’ve seen since launching earlier this spring.

Arriving to complement your M1 Mac mini, Satechi’s Stand & Hub packs a matching metal build and rests underneath Apple’s compact Mac. It packs a series of front-facing I/O for added convenience on plugging in devices, as well as a built-in M.2 SATA SSD slot for adding some extra storage. We found it to be an essential upgrade for Mac mini owners in our previous Tested with 9to5Toys review.

