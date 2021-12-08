Pokémon UNITE announces holiday event; adds Dragonite, more outfits, new gameplay

After a special Halloween celebration, Pokémon UNITE just announced a brand-new Christmas event, which will take part from December 15 until January 16.

With the new holiday event, Pokémon UNITE is set to add another playable character, the Kantonian dragon Dragonite. Alongside this creature, users will be able to buy many outfits including Christmas-themed holowear.

During this event, a new special mode and a new stage will be available. For example, the main battle arena, Remoat Island, will be covered in snow, and some wild Pokémon will change places.

In the Shivre City arena, Tauros, Beartic, Cubchoo, Stantler, Panpour, and Articuno will be the wild Pokémon available.

As of now, the holowear includes a Santa outfit for Pikachu and Crustle. Chef outfits will be available for Cramorant, Snorlax, and Mr. Mime. Garchomp, Blastoise, Gardevoir, Mamoswine, and Dragonite will have a Christmas hat.

New challenges await trainers during the Pokémon UNITE Christmas event

As it did with the Halloween event, from December 15 to January 16, users will be able to participate in the Illumination Challenge by selecting the holiday tree in the lobby to compete in daily missions and challenge missions.

By completing these missions, players can collect lights to light up the holiday tree and earn rewards, including a Trainer snapshot frame and background, a one-day limited license, Trainer fashion items, and more.

In a new 4-on-4 quick battle map in Shivre City, opposing Pokémon that are knocked out will become snowmen for a limited time. Pokémon that are turned into snowmen will not be able to move, but they can visually assist their teammates.

During Snowball Battle in Shivre City, players can defeat wild Delibird to receive a gift box containing a random one-time battle item that replaces their current battle item. Additionally, the wild Avalugg that normally appears in the central area will be replaced with Articuno.

Not only that, but special log-in gifts will be available during the next few weeks:

Enjoy special themed rewards and prize boxes by logging in daily from December 24, 2021, until January 1, 2022. From December 25 to December 28, 2021, a prize box will be available from which players can choose to receive Aeos coins, Holowear tickets, Aeos tickets, or item enhancers. From December 29 to December 31, 2021, a prize box will be available that contains a 7-day limited license for one of six Pokémon of the player’s choosing. Finally, a New Year’s prize box will be available only on January 1, 2022, and it will offer players the opportunity to select from one of four exclusive Trainer fashion items!

Pokémon UNITE also says that there will be discounted items and “cool season holowear for Pikachu and other Pokémon” during festivities.

Pokémon UNITE is available for iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch users. The game is free to play but users can spend real money to buy outfits and other in-game items.

