Reddit announces its 2021 recap of top community moments and personalized recap for users

Reddit on Wednesday announced its 2021 recap with the top moments and discussions in the community. The social network is also launching a personalized recap that lets each user see their own year in a review.

According to Reddit, users (who are known as “redditors”) have created over 366 million posts this year in over 100,000 active communities. As of November 9, 2021, the social network has recorded a total of 2.3 billion comments, which reinforces just how popular Reddit is around the world.

This past year, Reddit became the place where people felt empowered and inspired to share their opinions, experiences, and stories and connect with one another to take action and positively impact their communities.

Among all the discussion topics on Reddit, the most popular of 2021 is cryptocurrencies – which doesn’t come as a surprise as more people become interested in cryptocurrencies every day, not to mention things like NFTs. Gaming, sports, weddings, health and fitness, food and drinks, and movies and television come right behind it.

When it comes to crypto, the most viewed community in 2021 was r/dogecoin, but r/bitcoin remains among the most popular. As for gaming, r/genshinimpact was the most viewed community in the year. Meanwhile, the movie and television segment was pretty much dominated by Marvel-related content, not to mention the huge increase in r/squidgame interactions.

For users looking for something more personal, Reddit is also launching an individual recap with data on how each redditor used the social network in 2021. This recap includes details about how the user explored and engaged with Reddit content from January 1, 2021, to November 30, 2021.

Reddit Recap contains a variety of stats: a summary of the time you spent on the platform, including content that you interacted with or contributed, and/or topics you engaged with on Reddit, communities you’ve viewed or joined, or topics you dove into.

Reddit Recap will be rolled out to users via Reddit’s website and mobile app starting Thursday, December 9.

