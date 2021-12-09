Thursday’s best deals: M1 MacBook Air $150 off, Nomad iPhone accessory sale, more

All of Thursday’s best deals are now up for the taking, with Apple’s M1 MacBook Air besting the Black Friday pricing from last month. That’s alongside Nomad’s 20% off Apple accessory sale and a rare discount on Apple’s Magic Trackpad. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s M1 MacBook Air deal bests Black Friday pricing

Amazon is currently offering the latest Apple 13-inch M1 MacBook Air 512GB for $1,099 in all three styles. Normally selling for $1,249, today’s offer amounts to $150 in savings while beating our previous Black Friday mention by $1 to mark the second-best price to date. Those looking to get in the M1 game at a lower price point can score the 256GB model for $899, a $100 savings from the usual $999 price tag.

Whether you missed out on the Black Friday discount or are now looking to put one of Apple’s latest under the tree, today’s deal is about as notable as they come. Centered around the M1 chip, the latest MacBook Air packs a 13-inch Retina display alongside all-day battery life. Its pair of Thunderbolt ports are supplemented by up to 512GB of storage and Wi-Fi 6, as well as 8GB of RAM. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review.

Nomad launches 20% off Apple accessory sale

To help give you another chance at locking in the perfect holiday gift, Nomad is launching a new sitewide sale that’s taking 20% off its collection of popular Apple accessories. Ranging from the brand’s signature covers for the latest iPhones, AirPods, and iPads to stylish charging stations with MagSafe, premium Apple Watch bands, and even AirTag holders, Nomad’s accessories are some of our favorites here at 9to5 after countless reviews. You can shop everything right here, but we’ve also outlined some top picks below the fold.

One of the more recent additions to Nomad’s stable and a personal favorite of ours is Nomad’s selection of Modern Leather iPhone 13 series cases, which drop to $48. Down from $60, this is only the third notable discount at $12 off the usual price. Covering your new iPhone 13 in a Horween leather build, this case will develop a rugged patina over time and features 10-foot drop protection on top of MagSafe compatibility. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look at what to expect.

Apple Magic Trackpad and Keyboard see rare discounts

Amazon is currently offering the Apple Magic Trackpad for $112. Normally fetching $129, you’re looking at the first notable discount at Amazon alongside new all-time low status.

Whether you’re looking to fully convert a MacBook into more of a desktop machine without giving up Apple’s best-in-class trackpad or just need to upgrade from the Magic Mouse that came with your M1 iMac, today’s discount is about as rare of an opportunity as you’ll find. Alongside all of the multi-touch features built into macOS, this features an edge-to-edge glass surface and Force Touch support for navigating your Mac or iPad. It recharges over Lightning and includes a woven USB-C cable in the box.

