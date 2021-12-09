Pok Pok Playroom iOS app for kids gets even better with major new ‘Town’ update

The fantastic kids’ app Pok Pok Playroom gets its latest update today with a big expansion of “Town.” This new toy is amazing for open-ended play that encourages storytelling, fine motor skills, cause and effect, planning, sharing, problem-solving, and much more.

If you have young kids and haven’t checked out Pok Pok Playroom yet, it really offers a magical experience. To that point, shortly after launching, Pok Pok won an Apple Design Award.

The creators have also been releasing regular updates and today’s launch brings a whole new world of possibilities to the “Town” toy.

The Pok Pok team went all-out to make the Town more engaging, inspiring, and inclusive. They even worked with NYU’s Sarah Kaufman, Associate Director, NYU Rudin Center for Transportation & Adjunct Assistant Professor, Urban Planning.

Here’s what you’ll find in the updated Pok Pok Town:

We worked with a New York City urban planner to expand Town into an eco-friendly downtown cityscape

Hundreds of new homes, vehicles, shops, restaurants, community spaces and businesses

Eco-friendly travel with bike lanes, walking paths and a train Introducing a working urban farm and farmer’s market

New event spaces and cultural centres with evolving content Natural green space and lots of nature to explore

Featuring a diverse group of children, adults, seniors and animals

As part of a clever movie set now included in Town, there are even fun “props” and “sets” to play with like a dinosaur, spaceship, robot, castle, mountain, and more.

Pok Pok Playroom is available from the App Store with a free 14-day trial. After that, it runs $3.99/month or $29.99/year.

