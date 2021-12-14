Apple Watch users can ‘Ring in the New Year’ in January with fitness challenge

As Apple typically introduces Activity Challenges for Apple Watch users on commemorative dates, the company will soon be promoting a “Ring in the New Year Challenge.” The challenge will offer special achievements during January 2022.

Apple Watch Activity Challenges are meant to promote using the watch for fitness and act as a way for Apple to guide users into taking advantage of the workout tracking features. In order to win the next award, Apple Watch users must close all three activity rings for seven consecutive days.

That means standing for at least one minute of 12 different hours, meeting the recommended 30 minutes of exercise per day, and burning your personal goal of active calories throughout the day.

Start 2022 on a high note. Earn this award by closing all three rings for seven days in a row in January.

As usual, users who complete the challenge will receive not only a special achievement in the Fitness app, but also unique stickers for iMessage and FaceTime. The challenge will run from January 7, 2022 to January 31, 2022, and Apple Watch users will be notified a few days before the challenge begins.

Are you planning to close your rings in January to get the New Year Achievement? Let us know in the comments below.

