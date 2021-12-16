MusicHarbor now lets users easily follow artists with Shazam integration

MusicHarbor is an app designed to let users follow their favorite artists so they can stay informed about new songs, music videos, and concerts. Now the app has been updated with a great new feature that will make it even easier to follow artists – integration with Shazam.

Previously users had to search for an artist manually within the app, but what if you don’t know the name of the person singing that song? To solve this, the latest version of MusicHarbor brings Shazam integration.

To make things even more intuitive, a shortcut to Shazam has been added to the Home screen menu when you long-press the app icon. In just a few seconds, MusicHarbor uses Shazam technology (which is owned by Apple) to identify the song. All you have to do then is tap the button to follow the artist.

The option can also be accessed via the More menu under the Artists tab.

You can now conveniently follow artists with Shazam! Long press MusicHarbor on your Home Screen and tap Shazam to recognize and follow the artist of the song playing around you.

Earlier this month, the app received another update with redesigned widgets, including an extra-large option for iPadOS users.

MusicHarbor is available for free on the App Store, and it works with iPhone, iPad, and Mac. An in-app purchase of $5.99 is required to unlock all features of the app.

