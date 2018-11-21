MusicHarbor lets you follow Apple Music artists and track album releases

One of my biggest complaints about Apple Music is the lack of reliable notifications of new music from artists I follow. In the past few weeks, two of my favorite bands have released new albums, and Apple Music didn’t give me a push notification. While they were at the very bottom of the new release section in the “For You” tab, I often forget to check it. This has been my major complaint against Apple Music for a long time, and Spotify handles notifications exceptionally well.

Backblaze

I previously used an app called Record Bird for a long time, but it shut down back in July. I’ve been using Music Butler since then. Over the weekend, I was alerted to an upcoming app that I think Apple Music subscribers will want to check out. It’s called MusicHarbor. It’s a free app that allows you to import your saved artists from Apple Music, and then gives you a list of upcoming albums.

While it doesn’t do a lot, it does what you need it to do extremely well. It allows you to follow artists easily, and then stay up to date with what’s coming out.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: