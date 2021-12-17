Schlage planning the ultimate smart lock for Apple fans with HomeKit and home key support

Apple Wallet evolved with iOS 15 to include the ability to store keys for homes and hotels, with upgraded U1 support for the car key standard too. Now it looks like one of the first HomeKit smart locks to feature the NFC Apple home key support could be on the way.

Spotted by HomeKit Authority, the yet-to-be-released Schlage Encode Plus popped up momentarily on Home Depot’s website (now pulled) with some interesting details.

Along with HomeKit support like some of Schlage’s existing smart locks include, the Encode Plus appears to come with instructions on how to use it with the new Apple home key feature.

After setting up your Schlage Encode Plus lock in the Apple Home app, you can add a home key to the Wallet app for easy and secure access to your home using your iPhone or Apple Watch.

No word yet on when the Schlage Encode Plus is officially available, but it may not be long as Home Depot accidentally posted the product listing early before pulling it. Based on the FCC filing, it looks like there will be two styles available (modern and traditional).

The handy part about Apple home key is you have an NFC key to quickly unlock your door with Apple Watch or iPhone. While standard HomeKit locks have Siri support, sometimes Siri is unresponsive or slow to respond to open locks or garage doors.

Another benefit is you can share Apple home keys with others through the Home app.

Earlier this month, we saw Hyatt become the first hotel to adopt Apple Wallet keys.

Apple Wallet home/hotel/car keys require an iPhone Xs, Xr or later and Apple Watch Series 4 or later.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: