Apple Design Resources updated with new iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac templates

Apple has updated its Developer’s Design Resources page with new templates of the company’s newest products such as the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, new MacBook Pro, Apple TV, and more.

This page is part of the Human Interface Guidelines section of Apple Developer’s website and helps users get in-depth information and UI resources for designing apps that integrate with Apple platforms.

Design apps quickly and accurately by using Sketch, Photoshop, and XD templates, guides, and other resources.

The page contains templates, guides, and other resources for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, other technologies, fonts, SF Symbols, and product bezels.

Before this update on December 17, the page was updated on November 28, and October 22 with some design templates and app icons sizes.

Now, Apple has pretty much revamped its “Product Bezels” section with lots of products. The company also warns about using these marketing materials:

When using product bezels in your marketing materials, be sure to review these marketing and identity guidelines.

Here’s everything new with this update:

New Apple TV 4K template;

Apple Watch Series 6;

Apple Watch Series 7;

iMac 24″;

iMac 27″;

iPad;

iPad Air;

iPad mini;

iPad Pro;

iPhone 11 line;

iPhone 12 line;

iPhone 13 line;

iPhone 12 Pro and iPad Pro;

MacBook Air;

MacBook Pro 4th Gen;

MacBook Pro 4tth Gen (Touch Bar);

MacBook Pro 5th Gen

iPhone and iPad for Keynote Live Video.

You can check all these new templates here on Apple Developer’s page.

