Save on Dreametech’s powerful D9 Smart Robot Vacuum + Mop and more for the holidays

Whether you’re looking to refresh an existing vacuum or just get in on the smart, autonomous cleaning action for the first time, Dreametech has you covered with a lineup of appliances. Now ahead of the holidays, it is offering great deals on its D9 Robot Vacuum and Mop, as well as the higher-end Dreametech L10 Pro. Keep reading for all the details on Dreametech’s smart cleaning devices for the home.

Save on Dreametech D9 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop

Featuring both sweeping and mopping capabilities, the Dreametech D9 robotic vacuum is powered by a 3000Pa suction system. Regardless which task you’ll be sending the new helper off to do, its 5200mAh delivers up to 150 minutes of runtime per charge. And to make the most of each session, integrated LiDAR mapping headlines all of the smart functionality.

Pairing with an app, you’ll be able to do everything from configure routine cleaning times to set up no-go zones and adjust other settings right from your smartphone. Though if you’d prefer to ditch the companion app altogether, there’s always the ability to just bark orders to your smart speaker thanks to Alexa support.

Dreametech is discounting the Dreametech D9 Robot Vacuum and Mop to $247. Normally selling for $309, you can now get almost $62 in savings.

Save on the flagship Dreametech L10 Pro, too

If you’re looking for an even more capable solution to handle the holiday mess or routine cleaning, the savings continue over to the Dreametech L10 Pro. This robotic vacuum arrives with some notable upgrades over the D9 model highlighted above, as well as an elevated price tag to match. Right now, the L10 Pro is down to $391, delivering almost $100 in savings from its typical $490 price tag. That’s 20% off the going rate and delivers one of Dreametech’s best prices to date in the process.

Stepping up the features, the more flagship L10 Pro certainly lives up to its name by sporting a more capable suction system. With 4000Pa of suction power, this robotic vacuum can handle everything from carpet to hardwood floors and all that falls in-between. There’s also improved obstacle avoidance and other smart navigation features that help make the most of its 150-minute runtime. There’s notably Alexa support for summoning your new autonomous cleaning helper without lifting a finger, as well as app support for setting schedules and more.

Self Emptying & Recharging 2-1 Vacuum + Mop

Readers can also check out the Z10 Pro – 2 in 1 robot vacuum + mop from Dreametech. The Z10 model features a self emptying dusk tank (after each clean) and also sports a 3 level water flow to avoid leakage or over watering, with high precision navigation throughout its 150+ min run time. Head over to Dreametech for additional deals and details on other smart cleaning devices.

There’s also more holiday promotions available at the brand’s official Amazon store.

