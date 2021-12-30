Thursday’s best deals: 10.2-inch iPad $299, Anker iPhone accessory sale from $13, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by $30 discounts on Apple’s new 10.2-inch iPad. That’s alongside a New Year’s Anker iPhone accessory sale from $13 and a chance to save on Nanoleaf’s popular HomeKit lighting sets. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s all-new 10.2-inch iPad sees rare $30 discounts

Amazon is currently offering the new Apple 9th-generation 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64 for $299. Normally fetching $329, this is quite the rare $30 discount following over a month of out of stock listings and delayed shipping times. You’re also looking at one of the very first price cuts yet and a match of the all-time low. There are also higher-end models up for grabs at $30 off, too.

The newest entry to the entry-level iPad lineup arrives with much of the same form-factor as before, just with some notable improvements. For starters, there is a new A13 Bionic chip at the center of the experience which is said to be 20% faster than its predecessor. That extra power enters in some additional features like True Tone support for the 10.2-inch screen alongside Center Stage in the new 12MP ultrawide camera that automatically adjusts the crop and zoom of your selfie camera depending on who and where they are in the shot. Get a closer look in our launch coverage for some added insight on these 10.2-inch iPad discounts.

Anker launches New Year’s iPhone accessory sale from $13

The year is coming to an end and Anker is celebrating by launching a new sale today via its official Amazon storefront. Delivering discounts on everything from iPhone and Android essentials to smart home cameras, its latest robotic vacuums, and more, pricing starts at $13. Leading the way we have Anker’s all-new Foldable 3-in-1 Charging Station at $34. Marking the very first price cut since launching earlier this week, today’s discount drops from the usual $40 price tag.

Delivering three ways to refuel your device, Anker’s latest charging station stands out from previous releases with a main 10W upright charging stand that can fold down into flat orientation. That’s alongside the secondary 5W Qi pad for topping up AirPods or other earbuds, as well as a slot to place in an Apple Watch charging cable to round out the package with a wall charger and cable.

Save on Dreametech robotic vacuums

Dreametech is now rolling out a series of promotions across its popular stable of smart robotic vacuums, with the Bot Z10 Pro leading the way at $479.99 shipped. Typically fetching $600, you’re looking at 20% in savings and one of the all-around best discounts yet. Featuring both vacuuming and mopping capabilities, this model has 4000Pa suction power as well as a 150-minute runtime. Though the best feature has to be its companion dirt disposal unit, which holds 65 days worth of dust and debris before it’s time to empty.

On the more affordable side of things, we’re also tracking the Dreametech Bot L10 Pro at $391.99, as well as the Bot D9 for $247.99. These aren’t as high-end as the Z10 Pro, but still deliver autonomous cleaning functionality.

Nanoleaf’s popular HomeKit lighting sets on sale from $60

Today, Nanoleaf is getting in on the year end action by launching a new sale across its portfolio of smart home lights and accessories. Amongst all of the discounts, our top pick is the popular modular Triangles or Hexagons 7-Panel Starter Kits at $180 each. Normally fetching $200 in either case, today’s offers come within $10 of the Black Friday discounts, match the second-best we’ve seen this year and provide some nice opportunities to outfit your space with ambient lighting for the end of the year. Head below for all of the top picks.

As some of the latest smart home accessories from Nanoleaf, the new Triangle and Hexagon panels bring the customizable lights that the brand is known for to your space in a new way. You’ll still find HomeKit support alongside Alexa and Assistant control, as well as multicolor output and the ability to set various scenes with unique lighting effects. All of the Nanoleaf Shapes accessories can be connected for even more interesting layouts, too.

