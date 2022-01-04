Connect 2.0: Concert tickets, artist merchandise, and more to improve Apple Music

Many moons ago, Apple Music included a feature called Connect that let musicians share content directly with fans. Just like, you know, Twitter and Facebook. The copycat social feature was destined for cancelation from the start, but the spirit of Connect had good intentions that should still be explored.

Dis-Connect

Apple Music Connect started as a launch feature for the streaming music service six years ago. Artists posted initial messages to fans and shared the same photos and videos you would expect from social media.

Months later, you could easily tell when Connect debuted because that’s when the most recent content was posted. Apple sent Connect the way of Ping and pulled the plug after three underwhelming years.

Apple Music Connect 2.0

Connecting artists and fans has always been an opportunity for Apple, inventor of the iPod and shop owner of iTunes. Technology is what bridges the gap between musicians and their giant fan bases. That’s never been more relevant than now with digital payment methods, high-quality video streaming, and immersive audio experiences that we can take anywhere.

In 2022, I would love to go to blink-182’s artist page to know if the band is on tour, buy tickets with Apple Pay, and shop for merchandise like physical records or related media like ‘Sellout’ by Dan Ozzi. Instead, a Google search is the fastest way to find tour dates and concert tickets, bands can’t sell merch through the Music app, and you need to follow an artist closely outside of Apple Music to know about related media.

Music to everyone’s ears

Something I have done recently is buy a concert ticket to a live performance of Angels & Airwaves streamed on Apple TV in 4K – this is the sort of thing that could be seamless through Apple Music as an integrated experience and not a third-party service. The performance was available on-demand for a short window of time, but I would be willing to pay a premium to keep the live performance for streaming anytime.

Apple may historically strike out when cramming social features into apps, but the company knows how to support a digital commerce experience. Building a backend that supports these features and other ways of supporting artists would be music to everyone’s ears — musicians, fans, and Apple.

