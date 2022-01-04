Apple schedules Q1 2022 holiday earnings release for January 27

Apple has announced today that it will release its earnings report for the fiscal first quarter of 2022 on Thursday, January 27. As usual, the company will release its Q1 2022 earnings report then hold a conference call with investors and analysts to provide more detail.

This earnings release will cover the ever-important holiday shopping season for Apple. It will also cover the ongoing impacts of the chip shortage that is limiting iPhone and iPad availability, as well as the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apple did not provide any official guidance for Q1 2022 due to uncertainty caused by manufacturing disruptions and the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, Apple CEO Tim Cook has said that Apple expects “solid year-over-year revenue growth.”

As always, it’s important to note that Apple no longer reports iPhone, iPad, and Mac unit sales numbers, though it does report a revenue breakdown by product category. Here’s a refresher on what Apple reported for Q1 2021 one year ago:

$65.60 billion: iPhone

$15.76 billion: Services

$8.68 billion: Mac

$12.97 billion: Wearables, home, and accessories

$8.44 billion: iPad

Totals: $111.44 billion in revenue and profit of $28.76 billion

The Q1 2022 call will be held at 2:00 p.m. PDT/5:00 p.m. EDT with Apple releasing its full earnings report 30 minutes before that. The call will include a question-and-answer section with Apple CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri.

As is the case every quarter, Apple will live stream the earnings call on its Investor Relations website. We’ll have our own coverage right here at 9to5Mac as well.

