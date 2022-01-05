This 3-in-1 MagSafe VESA mount offers floating charging for iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch

LINE, the company behind the MacBook Pro battery/storage/I/O companion LINEDOCK (full review) is revealing some unique new products at CES today. LINESTAND is a fresh take on a multidevice MagSafe charger that offers a floating experience via VESA mount and LINECLOUD is looking to shake up the NAS market.

There are countless MagSafe compatible pads and stands out there but almost all of them take up desk or counter space with varying degrees of quality and functionality.

LINESTAND

LINE decided to take a different approach by making its entire LINESTAND multidevice MagSafe + Apple Watch charger float thanks to a universal VESA mount on the back. That means you can use an existing mount arm or a new one to place this sharp iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch charger on your desk, counter, or wall exactly how you want it.

LINESTAND will come in space gray and silver (silver shown above and below) with the solid design made from 70% recycled aluminum. And it is a BYOMSAWC (bring your own MagSafe/Apple Watch charger) device.





Along with the Trio Stand version, LINESTAND will come in a two-device (MagSafe + Apple Watch) model as well.

LINESTAND pre-orders will open up next week where we’ll learn about pricing, and the first deliveries are slated for March. Stay tuned for more details.

LINECLOUD

Along with LINESTAND, another interesting area LINE is working to innovate in the NAS/cloud storage space.

LINECLOUD is a clean and simple piece of hardware that you can plug your existing drives into to plus a software solution to create a seamless NAS setup.

Aimed at content creators, it will have an effortless iPhone/smartphone setup, easy management with a mobile app, and a full cloud option for when you don’t want to rely on just your home network.

The big idea with LINECLOUD is to give NAS its “iPhone moment.” LINECLOUD will be launching in beta in fall 2022.





