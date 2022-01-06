Low-cost Visible carrier launches free trial program for iPhone using eSIM

Visible, the low-cost subsidiary of Verizon, has become a popular alternative in the US to the big three carriers for iPhone users over the last several years. In a new announcement this week, Visible is making it easier to try out its service on iPhone before committing to switching for good. Head below for the full details.

Visible has announced that prospective customers can now get a free 15-day trial of Visible exclusively on iPhone. Similar to the T-Mobile Test Drive program that launched last year, Visible is embracing eSIM technology for this new trial.

Through this program, Visible will give you a trial phone number and full access to the company’s network for the 15-day trial. You’ll also be able to continue using your current phone number and data plan while also testing Visible through this eSIM trial.

Visible hopes that making it easy for customers to test its network using eSIM will show them that its network is just as good as the competition’s.

In fact, it’s important to keep in mind that as a Verizon subsidiary, Visible operates on Verizon’s 4G LTE and 5G networks. Its plans, however, are generally far more affordable than Verizon’s and other carriers. Visible’s standard plan costs $40 per month and includes “unlimited everything” as well as 5G connectivity.

If you decide to make the switch to Visible after the 15-day trial, you’ll have the option of either porting your existing number from your current carrier, or sticking with the number Visible assigned to you during the trial.

At launch, Visible is making this free trial program available exclusively on iPhones that support eSIM technology. This includes the iPhone SE 2020, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, all iPhone 11 models, all iPhone 12 models, and all iPhone 13 models.

You can get started today by heading to the Visible website.

