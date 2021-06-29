T-Mobile cleverly brings free 30-day Test Drive program to iPhone XS and later via eSIM

T-Mobile has offered its free Test Drive program to trial the network for years now and that used to mean giving the Uncarrier a go through a hotspot device. Now T-Mobile is offering a super seamless way for iPhone users to give it a real test for 30 days without any strings or actually having to switch carriers thanks to the use of the built-in iPhone eSIM.

Spotted by LightReading (via The Verge), T-Mobile opened up the Test Drive program this week to iPhone users via eSIM. That means if you have an iPhone XS or later and want to give the Uncarrier a try, you can do it with the new Test Drive iOS app, no hotspot device needed.

Cleverly taking advantage of modern iPhone’s eSIM means T-Mobile can offer its free trial right alongside a customers’ current carrier.

Here’s how T-Mobile describes the new eSIM option:

With T-Mobile Network Test Drive, you’ll get 30 days or 30GB of high-speed data along with unlimited talk and text for free, all while keeping your current carrier and phone number. Try our network on your iPhone, right now, risk free.

T-Mobile says you’ll get 5G access (for iPhone 12 owners) during the trial along with LTE coverage, set up takes just minutes, and there’s no credit card needed or contract for the Test Drive. And again, you can do this without having to cancel/port your current service with another carrier.

You can learn more about the new iPhone eSIM Test Drive here and and download the free app to get started on the App Store.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: