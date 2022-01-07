‘Tinkerstellar’ is a new iPad app to help you start programming in Python

Apple’s Swift Playgrounds is a great way to learn how to program in Swift using just an iPad, but there are several other code languages out there. For those interested in learning Python, developer Alex Staravoitau has created a new app called “Tinkerstellar.”

As the developer himself says, Tinkerstellar is inspired by Swift Playground, but it features lessons for learning Python, machine learning, data analysis, and other areas of computational science. And the best part is the app is extremely intuitive and easy to use.

Once you choose a lesson, you find a quick introduction to understand the basics of that language. But more than just theory, the app provides code examples that can be changed and run at any time. The results are displayed right below the code, so the user can understand exactly what each command does.

Since Tinkerstellar was made with novice developers in mind, there’s no need to set up an environment or even a network connection to run the code – everything is done locally.

With tinkerstellar you learn by tinkering, and what you tinker with are actual industry-standard tools, real-world data, libraries and APIs. No need to configure environments, unpack datasets or rely on networking connection to execute code — our labs come with everything already pre-installed, and all code runs right on your device. Just download a lab, and you’re ready to play around and experiment with code solving real-world problems of computational science.

If you have an iPad and want to expand your development capabilities, Tinkerstellar is definitely a must-have app. You can download it for free on the App Store, and it is compatible with any iPad model running iPadOS 14 or later.

More details about the app can be found on the developer’s website.

