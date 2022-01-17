‘Pareto Security’ is an app that helps you check your Mac’s security settings

Apple provides multiple security features to ensure that macOS users keep their Macs safe, but sometimes users have no idea how to check if all these security tools are enabled. With this in mind, software company Niteo has created “Pareto Security,” which is an app that checks your Mac’s security settings.

As the company notes, Pareto Security is not a super-complex app aimed at security experts. Instead, it aims to help regular users understand what they can enable or disable to make their Mac safer from malware and other malicious content.

There’s no secret to using the app. After you install it, you can run a check to see a report of your security settings. Pareto Security analyzes dozens of macOS options to tell users what can be done to prevent viruses or other kinds of attacks. The security report is divided into four different categories: Access Security, Firewall & Sharing, Software Updates, and System Integrity.

After running a check, the app detects if automatic login is turned off, if the firewall is enabled, if your Mac has FileVault enabled, and much more. For instance, it shows alerts for users who don’t have the option to require an administrator password to change system preferences enabled, or even for those who keep network file sharing turned on.

In addition, Pareto Security shows you if there are any updates for the apps installed on your Mac, since keeping apps updated is a great way to avoid security breaches. The app runs in the background and it has a team option that lets the administrator see the security report from multiple Macs, which is quite useful for enterprise.

Those interested in trying Pareto Security can purchase it for $17 (individual, lifetime license) and the app is also available to Setapp subscribers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: