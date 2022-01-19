Apple TV+ shares teaser trailer for ‘WeCrashed’, a limited series about the fall of WeWork

Apple TV+ today released a trailer for a new limited series ‘WeCrashed’, which charts the rise and fall of WeWork, one of the most controversial technology startups of recent years. The series will debut on March 18 …

Based on the podcast of the same name, the show will trace how WeWork went from a fifty billion dollar valuation to zero, at the hands of CEO Adam Neumann. Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway lead the cast.

The Apple TV+ streaming service has begun sharing its 2022 television slate, including upcoming new comedy series The Afterparty (January 28), espionage thriller Suspicion (February 4), sci-fi workplace drama Severance (February 18) and Samuel L. Jackson limited series The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray (March 11). WeCrashed continues that schedule, debuting on March 18.

Watch the teaser trailer here for this eight part limited series:

