Apple airing new TV ad for Apple TV+ featuring everyone but Jon Hamm

Apple is launching a new ad campaign for its streaming service, Apple TV+, which is set to debut as a commercial during the NFL playoff games this weekend. It features Jon Hamm comedically complaining that all of Apple’s shows feature big name celebrities .. but not him. Watch the ad after the break …

In the ad, we see Hamm relaxing in a very plush private home theater scrolling through the carousel on the Apple TV+ tab in the TV app.

He name-checks Samuel L. Jackson (set to star in upcoming limited series The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray), Billie Eilish (The World’s A Little Blurry), Tom Holland (Cherry), Chris Evans (Cherry), Tom Hanks (Greyhound and Finch), Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) and more.

It’s quite a clever concept to comedically highlight the star power Apple has assembled to feature in its roster of original content. Jon Hamm’s character from Mad Men certainly would have been impressed by the concept, which comes courtesy of TBWA\Media Arts Lab.

On a real technicality, the ad is incorrect because Jon Hamm actually has appeared in TV+ content; an episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series from 2018. However, we are still waiting for Hamm to be cast in a prestige TV+ comedy or drama.

Watch the minute-long commercial here:

