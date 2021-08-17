Apple’s Carpool Karaoke series renewed for fifth season, now branded as an Apple TV+ original

Apple has renewed its long-running non-fiction original Carpool Karaoke: The Series for a fifth season. The show was one of Apple’s first forays into original content, before the TV+ division had been set up, alongside the quickly-cancelled Planet of the Apps.

Up to now, the series has been branded as hailing from Apple Music video department and made available via the Apple Music and Apple TV apps. Starting with season five, it will now be branded as an Apple TV+ original series and appear alongside Apple’s other flagship premium titles.

Production on Carpool Karaoke, both the Apple series and the main James Cordon segment, has been halted for the last eighteen months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the franchise should be returning to filming soon as COVID precautions ease.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series has won a string of Emmys for the outstanding short form variety series award, and the latest fourth season is nominated again this year.

However, actually finding Apple’s Carpool Karaoke episodes in the TV app was challenging. Frankly, it was almost impossible — unless you knew to search for it in the Search tab. Part of the benefit of transitioning it to TV+ will be improved discoverability, as now Carpool Karaoke will be featured among Apple’s other titles in the dedicated ‘Originals’ tab.

Carpool Karaoke will officially move over to Apple TV+ when the fifth season premieres.

