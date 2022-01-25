Apple granted restraining order over disturbing stalking situation involving Tim Cook

Apple has been granted a restraining order against a woman who has allegedly been stalking Apple CEO Tim Cook for over a year. According to a new report from The Mercury News, Apple said in legal fillings that the woman emailed photos of a loaded gun to Cook and trespassed at his home.

The Mercury News reports that Apple has accused the woman of “erratic, threatening, and bizarre behavior.”

In its application, Apple accused the woman of “erratic, threatening, and bizarre behavior.” The company included in the application copies of photos, emails and tweets purporting to come from the woman. Apple said in the application that it believes the woman “may be armed and is still in the South Bay Area and intends to return to (Cook’s) residence or locate him otherwise in the near future.”

The woman first came to Cook’s attention after she tagged him multiple times on Twitter, Apple’s complaint explains, because “he receives alerts when he’s tagged on Twitter.” The woman claims to be Cook’s wife and that he is the father to her twin children.

The woman, originally from Virginia, showed up at Cook’s home in October, where she was stopped by police “after attempting to flee.”

Palo Alto police responded to the alleged trespassing, and the woman was stopped “after attempting to flee,” the application said. She allegedly told police she was staying in Palo Alto and “could get violent.” No weapons were found during a search of her Porsche, which police had towed because the woman’s driver’s license was expired, the application said.

In December, the woman emailed Cook again, this time demanding hundreds of millions of dollars. She also allegedly sent the Apple CEO images of a loaded pistol. The most recent email “ordered Cook to move,” according to Apple’s filling.

Apple’s application for a restraining order was granted and a hearing has been set for March 29. Apple has indicated in regulatory fillings that it spends upwards of $600,000 per year on security costs for Cook.

