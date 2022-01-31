iPhone 12 mini sees $231 discount in Monday’s best deals, plus official MagSafe cases, more

All of Monday’s best deals are headlined by a $231 refurbished iPhone 12 mini discount. That’s alongside official iPhone 13/Pro/mini MagSafe clear cases at $37 and Anker’s latest iPhone accessory sale from $13. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPhone 12 mini sees $231 cert. refurb discount

Woot is now discounting a selection of certified refurbished previous-generation iPhone models starting at $128 – an easy highlight amongst all of these discounts is the unlocked iPhone 12 mini 64GB from $468 in several styles. Originally selling for $699, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low for only the second time at $231 off.

Delivering the most compact of Apple’s now previous-generation smartphone lineup, iPhone 12 mini arrives with much of the same nostalgic, squared-off form-factor as you’ll find on the other handsets, just with a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display. Available in several colors, each one is protected with a Ceramic Shield glass that rounds out the package alongside an A14 Bionic chip, Face ID, and 2-sensor camera array. Get a closer look in our hands-on review, and then head below for more.

Official iPhone 13/Pro/mini MagSafe Clear Cases from $37

Amazon is now discounting Apple’s latest lineup of official iPhone 13 series MagSafe Clear Cases starting at $37 for the iPhone 13. Down from $49, you’re looking at a match of the Amazon all-time low at 23% off and the lowest price in over a month. You can also score the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 mini versions at $40 each, down from $49 to mark the second-best prices yet.

Regardless of which handset from Apple’s latest lineup you’re rocking, each of these official clear cases cover your iPhone 13 in a slim design that adds some extra protection while still showing off the look of your device. There’s a built-in MagSafe ring for taking advantage of the magnetic charging features, as well as a raised lip around the front to keep your screen protected, too.

Anker’s latest iPhone accessory sale starts at $13

Anker today is kicking off its latest Amazon storefront sale with a fresh batch of discounted smartphone accessories, earbuds, and more starting at $13. Leading the way this time around is the new Anker 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station at $50. Down from $60, this is the very first price cut we’ve tracked at $10 off as well as a new all-time low.

With room to refuel your entire Apple everyday carry, this charging station is headlined by a 7.5W MagSafe mount. Resting underneath is a 5W Qi pad for topping off AirPods and the like, with a slot to place in an Apple Watch charging puck off to the side rounding out the package. You can find some additional insight in our launch coverage, but then check out additional Anker deals right here.

