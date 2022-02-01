Tuesday’s best deals: M1 iPad Pro $100 off, Philips Hue gear from $16, Bose QC 45 headphones, more

All of Tuesday’s best deals are now up for the taking with $100 off Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pros leading the way. That’s alongside a refurbished Philips Hue HomeKit lighting sale from $16 and the second-ever discount on the Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro deals take $100 off

Joining all of the other iPad discounts live right now, Amazon is keeping the ball rolling by taking $100 off a selection of Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro models starting at $999. Matching the best discounts we’ve seen since Black Friday, this sale has one of the wider arrays of configurations ranging from entry-level models to options with higher-tier storage and more.

Though regardless of which model you end up with, Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pros are all centered around the inclusion of an M1 chip. Taking full advantage of that Apple Silicon power, you’ll find a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. Not to mention Thunderbolt and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, as well as staples in the recent iPad lineup like Apple Pencil support and Face ID. Dive into our hands-on review.

Philips Hue refurb sale offers rare discounts on HomeKit lights

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Philips Hue smart lights and accessories priced from $16. Throughout the sale, you’ll find a collection of rare discounts on the latest from Philips Hue ranging from its standard White and Color Ambiance bulbs to new filament offerings, candle lights, and more. That’s alongside plenty of ways to bring accent lighting into your home from outdoor lightstrips to brighten up the patio to TV bias packages for more immersive movie nights.

Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones go on sale for only second time

Adorama is now offering the all-new Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones for $279 in two styles. Down from the usual $329 price tag you’d normally pay, today’s offer is marking only the second discount to date at $50 off while matching the all-time low set before Black Friday.

These over-ear headphones from Bose arrive as the brand’s latest flagship offering yet with a series of notable specs to match. First up, there’s enhanced active noise cancellation which pairs with an Apple-style transparency mode as well as Active EQ for balanced listening. You can also rely on 24 hours of playback before needing to recharge the QuietComfort 45 ANC, and plugging in a USB-C cable for just 15 minutes will net you three hours of usage in a pinch.

