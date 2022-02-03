Amazon Prime subscription to become 16% more expensive in the US

It seems that Netflix is not the only company raising prices for its online services in 2022. During Amazon’s reporting of its Q4 2021 fiscal results, the company revealed that it will soon increase Amazon Prime subscription prices in the US.

According to the company (via Engadget), the cost to become an Amazon Prime member will increase from $12.99 per month to $14.99 per month US users. Those who prefer the annual subscription will now pay $139 instead of $119 – which represents a 16% price increase.

The price change will go into effect for new customers starting February 18, 2022, while current Prime members will have their plans updated after March 25, 2022.

This is the first time since 2018 that Amazon has increased the price of the Prime subscription. The company argues that this is due to the expansion of benefits included in the package, as well as increased employee wages and more expensive shipping costs. It’s unclear whether the company will also increase Prime subscription prices in other countries.

Amazon Prime membership includes a range of services and benefits, such as free shipping when shopping at Amazon, exclusive offers, and access to Prime Video, Prime Music, and other Amazon online platforms.

For comparison, Apple offers the Apple One individual bundle for $14.95 per month, which gives you access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage. The Premier plan with 2TB of iCloud storage, Apple News+, and Apple Fitness+, plus family sharing for up to 5 additional people, costs $29.95 per month.

More details about Amazon’s latest fiscal report can be found on the company’s website.

