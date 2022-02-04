Apple Music 3-month free trial now requires AirPods, HomePod, or Beats purchase

Apple has quietly made a big change to Apple Music this week, reducing the initial free-trial offer from three months. The three-month free trial helped set Apple Music apart from competitors like Spotify when it initially launched in 2015, but the service is now offering the industry-standard of one month free.

The change was first spotted by Macotakara this week and confirmed by 9to5Mac. The Apple Music website now indicates that all users are eligible for one month of free access to the service. After that one month trial is over, the plan will automatically renew at the full price of $9.99 per month.

The reduction in the free-trial period applies to all countries in which Apple Music is available. The service is available in over 150 countries worldwide.

Apple is, however, still offering six-month Apple Music trials for new subscribers who purchase an eligible audio product. This includes AirPods Pro, AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Max, Beats, and HomePod mini. Other retailers like Best Buy also regularly bundle Apple Music trials with select hardware purchases.

Apple explains:

New subscribers can get six months of Apple Music free with an eligible audio device. Make sure your iPhone or iPad is running the latest version of iOS or iPadOS. Then you can activate your Apple Music trial after you pair your audio device to your iPhone or iPad. You’ll have three months to redeem the offer after the first activation of the eligible device. Any AirPods Pro, AirPods (2nd generation and 3rd generation), AirPods Max, HomePod, HomePod mini, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds, Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, or Beats Solo Pro is eligible. No purchase necessary for current owners of eligible devices. AirPods (1st generation), Beats Solo3 Wireless, Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats EP, and Beats Flex are not eligible.

Apple Music pricing remains the same, starting at $4.99 for the new Apple Music Voice plan and the Apple Music student plan. The individual plan costs $9.99 per month, while the Apple Music Family plan costs $14.99 per month. Apple Music is also included in the Apple One bundle, which starts at $15 per month for individual access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud+.

For those wondering, Spotify is offering a free three-month free trial option for new subscribers who choose to pay with PayPal.

9to5Mac’s Take

This change is a bit perplexing on multiple levels. Apple has long touted that the three-month free trial for Apple Music helps set the service apart from the competition. But on the flip side, I suppose that anyone who was tempted by the three-month trial has likely already taken advantage of it since Apple Music l launched over 6 years ago.

Additionally, there is believed to be a least some amount of exodus from Spotify to Apple Music right now, depending on who you talk to. Apple could be trying to convert those people switching from Spotify to Apple Music into paying subscribers as quickly as possible.

