Official Apple Watch bands on sale from $42 in today’s best deals, plus Anker gear and more

Heading into the weekend, all of today’s best deals are now up for grabs. On top of a collection of official Apple Watch bands from $42, there’s a new Anker iPhone accessory sale from $16. Not to mention the first Apple Pencil 2 sale of the year. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Official Apple Watch bands on sale from $42

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of official Apple Watch bands, headlined by the Leather Loop 44mm in Diver Blue at $88. Marking about as rare of a discount as they come, this style was last on sale in August at $2 more, with today’s offer marking a new Amazon all-time low from the usual $99 price tag.

Apple’s Leather Loop band brings a premium Venezia leather to your wearable with a hand-crafted design. Alongside being compatible with every Apple Watch model to date, it sports a soft quilted design that hides magnets inside for getting the perfect fit on just about any wrist. If you’ve been looking to refresh the look of your Apple Watch with a band that’s as high-end as the wearable itself this Leather Loop offering is certainly worth a look with today’s rare price cut. Head below for more.

Anker heads into the weekend with new iPhone accessory sale

Heading into the weekend, Anker is now discounting a selection of gear via its official Amazon storefront headlined by its PowerCore Magnetic 5K MagSafe Battery Pack at $50. Marking quite the rare offer in the first place from the usual $55 price tag, this is only the second notable chance to save, not to mention the lowest since a one-day Black Friday discount.

Delivering MagSafe compatibility with the latest iPhone 13 and iPhone 12, you’re looking at a portable 7.5W power bank that can magnetically snap onto the back of your device. It packs an internal 5,000mAh battery and can be refueled via USB-C. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Apple Pencil 2 complements iPadOS with the first discount this year

Lately, we’ve been highlighting quite a few iPad deals with no complementing Apple Pencil savings to be found. Now Amazon is carrying over those savings to the Apple Pencil 2, which drops to $111. Normally fetching $129, this is the first discount of the year, the third-best price overall, and a great addition to your iPadOS experience.

Whether you’re planning to put it to work with a new iPad mini 6 or one of the flagship iPad Pros, bringing Apple Pencil 2 into the mix helps get the most out of what iPadOS has to offer. Alongside a refreshed design that magnetically snaps onto the side of your iPad for charging and storage, it’ll also upgrade your digital art game alongside note-taking and more.

