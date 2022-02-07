Beats promotes ‘Move How You Want’ campaign for global Beats Fit Pro launch

With Beats Fit Pro launching globally, Beats started promoting today a new campaign called Move How You Want with Naomi Osaka, Kaia Gerber, Vince Staples, and Quen Blackwell.

This campaign is divided into four 15-second vignettes, each featuring a different talent: tennis champion Naomi Osaka, model and actress Kaia Gerber, renowned artist Vince Staples, and social-media star Quen Blackwell.

Move How You Want campaign for the Beats Fit Pro global launch was entirely shot in Los Angeles and all four talent bob their heads to Vince Staples’ Magic, due out February 14th. The vignettes end with the tagline “Move how you want to,” a reference to Beats Fit Pro’s customizable, flexible wingtip design that enables the consumer a secure fit for any and all activities.

“Beats Fit Pro was designed for music fans who are looking for the best listening experience possible. For us, that means top-tier acoustics and the most comfortable, secure fit so you can wear them for as long as you need to,” said Chris Thorne, CMO of Beats. “We wanted to center our campaign around the message that music is for everyone to enjoy exactly how they want to. This message is why we specifically partnered with bold personalities who love music as much as we do.”

Beats Fit Pro launched in November in the US and selected countries and now the wireless earbuds are being made available globally. It looks similar to the Beats Studio Buds, but with ANC, Transparency mode, and a new wingtip design where the buds not only go in-ear, but also include a hook to further secure the fit.

It uses Apple’s H1 chip, focuses on Beats signature soundstage – similar to Powerbeats Pro – which means they are slightly heavier on the bass than AirPods Pro.

Beats Fit Pro packs up to six hours of listening time when you use either Active Noise Cancellation or Transparency mode. With only Adaptive EQ enabled, the number increases to seven hours. The charging case adds 21 additional hours of battery life.

These wireless earbuds are also a great option when compared to the 2019 AirPods Pro. You can read our full review of Beats Fit Pro here.

You can also check the four vignettes of this new Beats campaign here, or watch the one with Vince Staples below. What do you think of these wireless earbuds? Share your thoughts in the comment section.

