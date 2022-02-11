Apple Card giving customers a second chance at disputing transactions following complaints

Apple appears to be addressing a long-running complaint from Apple Card users. In a new email going out to select Apple Card customers this week, Apple says that it has learned of instances where customer-initiated disputes “maybe have been resolved correctly” by Goldman Sachs.

Goldman Sachs is Apple’s partner and backing bank for Apple Card, which means it is responsible for most of the finance-related features of the Apple-branded card. This includes things like approvals, credit limits, interest rates, and disputes.

The Apple Wallet app on iPhone makes it very easy for customers to initiate a dispute with a merchant over a purchase. Goldman Sachs then acts as a middleman, working with the merchant to resolve the issue on behalf of the customer, then crediting the Apple Card balance.

Apple Card users have taken to Reddit and other forums, however, to say that Goldman Sachs is failing to correctly resolve many customer initiated disputes. One user, for instance, said that they have “’never run into a card where disputes are so difficult,” while others say disputes can take months to be resolved.

In a new email being sent to Apple Card customers this week, Apple addresses these complaints. The company says that it has “identified that some customer initiated disputes may have not been resolved correctly.” The company doesn’t go into any additional details on how widespread this issue might have been.

As such, Apple is inviting Apple Card users to have Goldman Sachs “re-evaluate” prior disputes by reaching out to an Apple Card Specialist by March 9, 2022. You can do this in the Apple Wallet app on your iPhone. This doesn’t necessarily mean the outcome of the dispute will change, but it does give you another shot at making your case.

Have you faced issues disputing charges on your Apple Card? Let us know down in the comments!

