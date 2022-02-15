Apple TV+ picks up NFL doc on New England Patriots with focus on Tom Brady era

Fresh off of the Super Bowl on Sunday, Apple has some football news of its own. It’s not quite an actual game, but the NFL is coming to Apple TV+ … sort of.

THR reports that Apple’s subscription video service has ordered an NFL documentary called “The Dynasty” that will give viewers unprecedented access to the New England Patriots. While there’s no release date for the film yet, Apple says the documentary will be released as a 10-part series.

The documentary, which focuses on the era in which Tom Brady quarterbacked for the team, is based on a book recently published:

The series from Imagine Documentaries and NFL Films is based on Jeff Benedict’s best-selling book of the same name. Matthew Hamachek (HBO’s Tiger, also based on a book co-written by Benedict) will direct. Benedict spent two years with the Patriots in writing his book, which was published in 2020. The filmmakers behind the Apple series also had access to the team during the 2021 season, the second after Brady left the Pats for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Apple has long been reported to be interested in buying rights to stream NFL games on its video platform, but we haven’t seen those efforts materialize to date. Learn more about what to watch on Apple TV+ here.

