iOS 15.4 beta 3 now prompts users to review Emergency SOS settings after update

iOS 15.4 is certainly a big update ,as it brings features like Face ID while wearing a mask and Universal Control, but it seems there’s more to come. Following the release of iOS 15.4 beta 3 to developers on Tuesday, some people have noticed that the system now prompts users to review their Emergency SOS settings after the update.

Right after installing the latest iOS 15.4 update on an iPhone, the Settings app shows an alert asking the user to review the settings of the Emergency SOS feature, which is used to call emergency contacts when you press and hold any volume button with the side button together.

9to5Mac was able to confirm that the alert was added to the system in today’s build based on internal iOS files. However, while what triggers the prompt is unknown, it seems that it only appears for users who don’t have emergency contacts set up on their iPhone. Tapping the prompt takes the user to the Emergency SOS settings.

Once you or someone using your iPhone calls your emergency contacts, iOS automatically sends a message to the people you have chosen with the current location of your phone. Perhaps Apple wants to make sure that more people have this feature enabled since it can certainly save lives during an emergency.

If you haven’t yet set emergency contacts on your iPhone, you don’t have to wait for iOS 15.4 to do so. You can enable the Emergency SOS feature by going to the Settings app, while the emergency contacts can be chosen through the Health app. Check out our guide on how to set up Medical ID and the SOS feature on iPhone and Apple Watch for more details.

iOS 15.4 beta is now available to developers and public beta users. The official release is expected this spring.

