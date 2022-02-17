Comixology app gets major update, but users don’t seem to like it

The popular comics and manga app Comixology was updated this week with multiple new features and a major change in functionality as it merged into Amazon’s platform. Users of the app, which was acquired by Amazon in 2014, don’t seem to have liked the update.

Comixology 4.0 introduces search enhancements and new filters to help users find the books they want more easily. The update also promises to make downloads faster and more reliable and adds support for seven new languages.

However, there’s one major change that has upset users – the total merging of Comixology with Amazon’s platform.

When Amazon bought Comixology, it barely changed the comics app beyond letting users log in with an Amazon account. With today’s update, all content from the app has been moved to the company’s digital store, and users need to log in again and re-download all their books. But that’s not all.

According to multiple users, the update also makes the reading experience worse as it removes some features like creator credits from book listings and restricts subscriptions to US users only, while previously everyone could subscribe to the app. Unfortunately, even the Comixology experience in web browsers has been affected by the update.

The platform offers over 200,000 comic books, graphic novels, and manga, with popular titles from franchises like The Walking Dead and publishers like Marvel and DC.

You can download the latest version of Comixology for free on the App Store.

