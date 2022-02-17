Twitter slides pinned conversations into everyone’s DMs

Twitter is now letting users pin up to six DMs to the top of their inbox. Previously only available to Twitter Blue subscribers, the feature now allows everyone to easily access their DMs through iOS, web, and Android. Pinned Twitter conversations are one of many DM changes anticipated from the company, which now has over 300 million active users.

How to pin a DM on iOS

Go to your messages tab on the bottom right side of your screen. Press and hold the message you would like to pin, and select “Pin conversation.” You can now see your conversation at the top of your inbox.

On web

Go to your messages tab near the top left section of your screen. Select the three dots at the top of a conversation and hit “Pin conversation” (web). If you’re using the desktop app, simply right click on the conversation to pin.

Pinned Twitter conversations come after a series of recent improvements to the platform’s direct messaging system. Six months ago, Twitter gave iOS users the ability to share a single Tweet in up to 20 different conversations. We also got a quick-scroll button to jump to the latest message, a reaction picker through long press, and the option to group messages by date.

More changes to messaging are being expected in the future. Last year, Twitter acquired messaging app Sphere and Slack competitor Quill. Employees of both companies now work for Twitter and focus on improving the platform’s messaging system.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: