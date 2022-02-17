Verizon now offers permanent Apple Arcade subscription included in its unlimited plans

Verizon last year announced that its customers with unlimited plans would have access to free Apple Arcade for 6–12 months, depending on the plan. Now the company has revealed that customers on the “5G Play More” and “5G Get More” plans will now have permanent access to Apple’s gaming platform.

As detailed on Verizon’s website, both plans now include a permanent subscription to Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass as long as the customer keeps the unlimited plan. Apple only offers a one-month free trial of Apple Arcade to new users, so having unlimited free access to the platform is definitely a nice benefit.

There are other benefits that come with Verizon’s unlimited plans, including free access to Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, and even Apple Music.

With the “5G Play More” plan, you get 25GB of mobile data with unlimited data at reduced speed, while the “5G Get More” plan offers 50GB of mobile data. Both plans also have unlimited talk and text, roaming when traveling to Mexico and Canada, and support for 5G and 5G Ultra Wideband networks.

Customers who are already subscribed to one of Verizon’s unlimited plans are now getting the upgrade to the new plan with Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass for free. If you’re not a subscriber, you can find out more information about Verizon’s unlimited plans here.

