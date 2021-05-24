Free year of Apple Arcade lands as latest Verizon unlimited plan perk

Verizon has included Apple Music at no cost with its unlimited plans for some time and today the carrier is adding Apple’s gaming service as the latest free perk. Depending on the plan, Apple Arcade will be free for 6-12 months.

Verizon has been including a variety of free add-ons for its modern unlimited plans over the last couple of years like Disney+, Hulu, Apple Music, and more.

Now, Verizon is adding 6-12 free months of either Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass ($30-$60 value). The new offer comes as Apple normally gives a 3-month free trial for its gaming service to any new customer.

Verizon detailed the news in a press release this morning with the perk available for both new and existing customers:

Verizon already offers the best value in entertainment, and it just got even better with an amazing new deal guaranteed to bolster your mobile gaming library with hundreds of new titles. Starting May 25, new and existing customers get six months of Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass, ($4.99/mo. value) on us with any unlimited plan or 12 months on us with “Play More” or “Get More” plans.

The Get more unlimited plan comes with the most perks (and is the most expensive) including Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, Apple Music, discovery for 12 months, 50% off connected device plans, and now 12 months of Apple Arcade.

The Play More unlimited plan comes with Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, Apple Music for 6 months, discovery for 12 months, and 12 months of Apple Arcade.

The other unlimited plans feature more limited perks and now add 6 free months of Apple Arcade. Here are the fine details of the new perk:

12 months or 6 months Apple Arcade on us requires line activation on select Unlimited plans (must enroll w/Verizon by 8.19.21). Must be 18 yrs or older. After respective 12 month or 6 month promo period ends, subscription will auto-renew at $4.99+tax/mo unless you cancel.Cancel anytime. One offer per eligible Verizon account. Add’l terms apply.

Notably, Apple Arcade saw a major update back in April with 30+ new titles including classic iOS and traditional hits, console games, and more.

Meanwhile, in another effort to entice customers, Verizon has brought back its program to give up to $1,000 trade-in value for broken iPhones.

