How to watch new thriller TV show ‘Severance’ starring Adam Scott

Director Ben Stiller brings a new critically-acclaimed workspace thriller series, Severance. You can watch Severance exclusively on Apple TV+.

Severance revolves around a mysterious company, called Lumon Industries. At the company, employees must undergo a procedure that modifies their brain. The procedure separates their home and work memories completely.

That means they don’t recall their personal life or family when at work, and they don’t remember what they did at work when they come home at the end of the day. Over the course of the series, Mark Scout (Scott’s character) begins to slowly unravel the secrets of the company that he works for.

Alongside Adam Scott, the Severance cast includes Britt Lower, John Turturro, Patricia Arquette and Christopher Walken. The first two episodes of Severance debut today, February 18. The show has received a very positive response from critics in early reviews.

How to watch Severance

Sign up for Apple TV+, if you don’t already have an account. Apple TV+ costs $4.99 per month, and forms part of the Apple One bundle deal. You can also get a free seven-day trial for new users. Open the Apple TV app on your device. Select the ‘Originals’ tv+ tab. Scroll down and find the show ‘Severance’ to start watching.

Obviously, you can get the TV app on iPhone, iPad and Mac. The best experience to enjoy Apple TV+ on your TV is to use an Apple TV set-top box. If you don’t have an Apple TV box, you can get the app on many smart TVs, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox and more. You can also watch in a web browser at tv.apple.com.

Severance Episode 1: February 18, 2022

Severance Episode 2: February 18, 2022

Severance Episode 3: February 25, 2022

Severance Episode 4: March 4, 2022

Severance Episode 5: March 11, 2022

Severance Episode 6: March 18, 2022

Severance Episode 7: March 25, 2022

Severance Episode 8: April 1, 2022

Severance Episode 9: April 8, 2022

Other upcoming original content from Apple includes international drama Pachinko, and limited series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey and WeCrashed. Check out everything coming to Apple TV+ in our complete TV+ guide.

