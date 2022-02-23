Deals: iPad mini 6 from $459, Anker iPhone accessories starting at $9, more

Halfway through another work week, all of today’s best deals are now up for the taking with Apple’s iPad mini 6 returning to the Amazon low of $459. That’s alongside Anker’s latest iPhone accessory sale from $9 and the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 at $100. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s mini yet mighty iPad mini 6 returns to Amazon low

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi 64GB for $459. Normally fetching $499, this matches the all-time low, beating the last discount by $15 and delivering the best discount in nearly a month. You can also save $50 on the 256GB capacity.

Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 arrives as its most compact addition to the tablet lineup with all of the necessities you’d expect from the larger offerings. Centered around an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display alongside Touch ID in the power button, there’s Apple Pencil support thrown in too, with the A15 Bionic chip powering the entire experience. I’m a recent convert myself, and I have been absolutely loving the compact form-factor. Don’t just take my word for it, as our first impressions review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance.

Anker’s latest sale discounts iPhone accessories from $9

Anker is celebrating the mid-week festivities by launching its latest Amazon storefront sale today. Delivering its latest collection of discounted iPhone accessories, you’ll find some rare price cuts on the brand’s most recent and popular offerings. Our top pick is the Anker Powerline III Flow USB-C to Lightning Cable for $19. Down from the usual $22 going rate, you’re looking at one of the very first discounts and a match of the all-time low.

Covered in a soft-touch silicone, these MFi Lightning cables are some of the more premium offerings on the market. We found as much in our Tested with 9to5Toys review, with the added perk of USB-C connectivity helping ensure you can take advantage of faster charging times. Shop the entire sale from $9 right here.

DJI Osmo Mobile 3 gimbal refreshes your iPhoneography kit

Amazon is currently offering the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Smartphone Gimbal Combo Kit for $100. Normally fetching $120, today’s offer amounts to $20 in savings while marking the first discount in over 2 months. This comes within $1 of the Black Friday discount, as well.

While not the newest accessory from DJI, the Osmo Mobile 3 brings multi-axis stabilization to your iPhone or Android smartphone, allowing you to easily capture silky smooth videos. A built-in mount is compatible with a variety of handset sizes, and everything can fold flat when not in use to take up less space in your bag. This combo kit version also includes a bundled tripod and carrying case to bring even more value into the mix. You can get a closer look in our announcement coverage.

