Belkin’s new Thunderbolt 4 dock offers a 12-port design, but with a hefty price tag

If you have a Thunderbolt 4 compatible Mac, there is a growing number of docks and hubs available to expand your port choices. Belkin is the latest company to enter this category, officially announcing its new Connect Pro Thunderbolt 4 Dock. While it packs an impressive variety of ports, it comes with the hefty price tag of $399.

Belkin soft-launched its Connect Pro Thunderbolt 4 Dock earlier this month, but now it’s officially available for purchase everywhere. The dock features 12 different ports from which to choose:

2x Thunderbolt 4 ports (1x Upstream, 1x Downstream)​

2x HDMI 2.0​

1x USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 (Supports USB-C PD 3.0)​

2x USB-A 3.1​

2x USB-A 2.0​

1x SD card 4.0​

1x Gigabit Ethernet​

1x 3.5mm Audio Combo​

The dock can deliver total sandwich of 40Gbps and supports USB-C Power Delivery of up to 90W for charging of connected devices. It can drive up to three external displays as well:

Single display video resolutions up to 8K @ 30Hz

Dual display video resolutions up to 4K @ 60Hz

Triple display with select laptop models

In the box with Belkin’s Connect Pro Thunderbolt 4 Dock is a 0.8M Thunderbolt 4 cable, which the company says is backwards compatible with Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, and USB4.

Where the Connect Pro Thunderbolt 4 Dock from Belkin attempts to differentiate itself is in terms of design. It features a relatively compact form factor, particularly compared to the company’s previous-generation Thunderbolt 3 Dock Pro. On the front you’ll find the SD card slot, upstream Thunderbolt 4 port, a headphone jack, and a USB-C 3.1 port. The rest of the ports are on the back.

9to5Mac’s Take

Belkin’s Connect Pro Thunderbolt 4 Dock enters an increasingly crowded market and unfortunately does little to justify its premium price compared to the competition. For instance, CalDigit unveiled its new TS4 Thunderbolt dock earlier this month with an impressive 18-port configuration. While CalDigit’s design is a bit more “industrial,” it comes in at $360.

OWC also offers a handful of different options in this market. My personal choice here is the OWC Thunderbolt Dock, which features 11 different ports in a slim form factor.

Belkin’s new Connect Pro Thunderbolt 4 Dock is available to order now for $399 from Amazon. Despite its price point and limitations, it’s a nice option if you do want something as compact as possible.

