Monday’s best deals: Prev-gen. Apple TV 4K $100, Beats Fit Pro refurb $130, Anker gear, more

All of this week’s best deals are now up for the taking for Monday, with an Apple TV 4K discount dropping to $100. That’s alongside the latest batch of Anker iPhone essentials from $13 and a chance to score the refurbished Beats Fit Pro for $130. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Score a prev-gen. Apple TV 4K for $100 with this 1-day discount

Woot is currently offering a previous-generation Apple TV 4K 32GB discount, dropping the price down to $100. Originally fetching $179, we’ve seen this one trending in the $150s as of late with today’s offer marking the best price of the year and matching the Black Friday discount. There may be a new model with the refreshed remote, but the previous-generation Apple TV 4K still delivers plenty of value thanks to today’s price cut.

With support for Ultra HD and HDR content, it delivers an Apple home theater experience with some added savings in tow. There’s also access to Apple TV alongside Arcade, Fitness+, and HomeKit hub support to complete the package on this Apple TV 4K discount.

Anker’s PowerCore MagSafe Power Bank hits $36 in latest sale

Another week is kicking off today and Anker is following suit by launching its latest Amazon storefront sale. This time around, you’ll find a collection of smartphone accessories, smart home cameras, power strips, earbuds, and more marked down to some of the best prices to date. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Anker PowerCore Magnetic 5K MagSafe Power Bank at $36. Down from $55, this is the second-best price of all-time, the lowest since Black Friday, and a grand total of 34% in savings.

Delivering MagSafe compatibility with the latest iPhone 13 and iPhone 12, you’re looking at a portable 7.5W power bank that can magnetically snap onto the back of your device. It packs an internal 5,000mAh battery and can be refueled via USB-C. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Beats Fit Pro were just released, and you can already score a refurb discount

Best Buy is now offering the just-released Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Earbuds for $130 in certified refurbished condition. Normally fetching $200, today’s offer is $10 below our previous mention and marking a new all-time low.

Beats Fit Pro just launched last fall as the brand’s latest flagship earbuds. Delivering a workout-ready true wireless design, there’s IPX4 water-resistance and wingtip designs. Those in the Apple ecosystem will find its built-in H1 chip to be the star of the show, enabling Hey Siri support alongside fast pairing and more. Battery life clocks in at six hours, though the companion charging case will bump that up to 24. Includes a 90-day warranty. You can see how all of that stacks up in our hands-on review.

