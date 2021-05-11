Brydge unveils Air MAX+ case for iPad Air with backlit keyboard, multitouch trackpad, more

Following its announcement last month of the new Brydge 12.9 MAX+ for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, Brydge today announced its latest keyboard/trackpad combo, this time for the iPad Air. The new Brydge Air MAX+ features an expansive keyboard and multi-touch trackpad with a magnetic design, backlit keys, and more.

The Brydge Air MAX+ is designed for the fourth-generation iPad Air, but it is also compatible with all generations of the 11-inch iPad Pro. Continuing the trend that started with the 12.9-inch MAX+ last month, the new Brydge Air MAX+ features a magnetic SnapFit case. This replaces the hinge system that Brydge has used on other products.

The Air MAX+ features an all-in-one SnapFit Case designed to flawlessly match your iPad. Simply snap your iPad into the magnetic back cover to create the perfect productivity experience – whether you’re on the road, in the office or at home.

The Air MAX+ features Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity for what Brydge calls “instant-on connectivity.” There is also a backlit keyboard with three different levels of brightness from which to choose, as well as a multi-touch trackpad. Just as you would expect from Brydge, there is a function row with controls for things like volume, media playback, brightness, and more.

In terms of design, the new Brydge Air MAX+ features a polycarbonate/rubber build, as opposed to the aluminum design of other Brydge keyboards. The company says that this design weighs in at 1.9 lbs (84 grams) and contains an active antimicrobial ingredient.

The Brydge Air MAX+ is available to order now for $149.99, making it a more affordable alternative to Apple’s own Magic Keyboard. The first orders will begin shipping in June, according to Brydge.

