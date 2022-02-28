TikTok videos can now be 9 minutes longer than nature intended

After testing a new max length for TikTok videos, the Chinese app just announced it’s rolling out the ability for users to upload up to 10 minutes of content in a single post. This is the first major change of the app since it adopted three minutes long videos last July.

With the popularity of TikTok gaining traction, the app jumped from 15 seconds videos to 60 seconds in a brief time. Then, after thinking we had reached the limit with three minutes long videos last year, TikTok is now offering up to 10 minutes in length. A spokesperson from the app explains to TechCrunch:

“We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience. Last year, we introduced longer videos, giving our community more time to create and be entertained on TikTok,” a spokesperson from TikTok said in a statement. “Today, we’re excited to start rolling out the ability to upload videos that are up to 10 minutes, which we hope would unleash even more creative possibilities for our creators around the world.”

According to the publication, a longer video “can give creators more time and flexibility when filming things like cooking demos, beauty tutorials, educational content, comedic sketches, and more.”

As you can imagine, this new option will be the end of the “part 2” excuse, after all, do we need 10 minutes videos?

The company says the option to film these videos on the app will roll out to global users over the weeks ahead, which means it can take a while until you’re able to use this extended feature. That said, TikTok also requires users to be using the latest version of its app to make sure all new functions properly work.

Are you excited to try 10 minutes longer TikTok videos? If so, why? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

