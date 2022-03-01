Apple Watch Activity Challenge set for International Women’s Day with exclusive awards

Apple’s next Apple Watch Activity Challenge is officially on the calendar. The company has scheduled its next Activity Challenge for International Women’s Day, which is next week on March 8. This challenge requires users to complete a workout of any category for at least 20 minutes. You’ll then unlock stickers that can be used in the Messages app, FaceTime, and more.

Apple Watch Activity Challenge set for March 8

Apple explains:

March 8 is a day to celebrate women around the world! Earn this award by doing any workout for 20 minutes or more. Record your time with the Workout app or any app that adds workouts to Health.

Apple Watch Activity Challenges are meant to promote using the watch for fitness and act as a way for Apple to guide users into taking advantage of the workout tracking features. Completing the challenge with any workout app that logs data to Apple’s Fitness app will unlock the virtual achievement on the iPhone, Apple Watch, and in Apple’s Messages app.

You can also complete the challenge using Apple Fitness+, which is Apple’s own workout service that offers a variety of different categories of content.

Apple Watch users will be notified about this new Activity Challenge prior to when it kicks off. Will you be taking part in this challenge? Let us know down in the comments!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: